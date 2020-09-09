Dia Mirza Reacts To BMC Demolishing Kangana's Office, Calls It 'totally Questionable'

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has shared her opinion on the actions of the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday as they tore down actor Kangana Ranaut's office- Manikarnika Films in Mumbai. Mirza questioned BMC on Twitter about the sudden action taken by them on the alleged irregularities in the construction. She declared her disappointment with the way Kangana Ranaut has been subjected to personal attacks by the Shiv Sena-led municipal body even if they don't agree with the Queen actor's opinion.

Dia tweeted, "Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities?". She added, "I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks."

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about the day when the first film under the banner of Manikarnika films was made. Kangana said that on that day construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was announced. The actor said it is not a building for her but it is her 'Ram temple' and lashed out at BMC saying that 'today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself.'

"Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar this temple will be built again, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a tweet.

However, later in the day, in a massive setback to the Maharashtra government and a massive win for Kangana Ranaut, the Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process.

