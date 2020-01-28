Dia Mirza Reacts To 'drama' Jibe On Breaking Down; Neha Bhasin, Others Come Out In Support

Dia Mirza has been one of the most vocal voices from the film industry on environment. The actor, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations for Environment, is known for raising her voice on various issues related to the environment. The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein star, however, left netizens divided after breaking down while speaking at a panel discussion on 'climate emergency' at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

While Dia’s emotional reaction was mainly because she remembered basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death while expressing her views, there was a section of netizens who trolled her for supporting environmental issues while travelling in cars and using air conditioners.

Dia, however, responded to the negative comments with a lot of love. As a celebrity Scherezade Shroff came out in Dia’s support, another netizen shared that she should travel in electric cars or public transport first before working for the cause. The actor responded that her humanity is not determined by other people’s judgements of her.

Thats okay. My humanity is not determined bu other people’s judgements of me 🙏🏻❤️ but thank you for being kind. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

One even went on to call her emotional reaction as ‘drama.’ The actor said it was because she had a heart, while urging the netizen to try it and become a part of the solution with regards to Climate Action and Climate Emergency.

Its called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution. 🙏🏻 #ClimateAction #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/akS1qfhZae — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

Neha Bhasin too hit out at the trolls for targetting Dia. The singer called them ‘bored and frustrated.’

Gosh Ab Dia mirza pe hans rahe ho? How bored and frustated are people on the internet today. 🤕😌 — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) January 28, 2020

To another person who supported her activities for environment, Dia said her tears were her own, while terming it as ‘privilege’ to bring people together with her actions.

Our tears our own. But our actions can continue to bring more people together and its such a privilege. https://t.co/rErlMXhIdK — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

While speaking at the event, Dia broke down and said, "Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance."

Later she said, "My day started really well yesterday... At around 3 (early morning), this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player, who I followed for a while."

"His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low," she concluded.

Watch the video:

#WATCH Actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at the 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, "Don't hold back from being an empath". (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

