JNU Violence: Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Others Protest To Express Solidarity With Students

Bollywood News

After violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sent shockwaves, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, other stars protested to express solidarity with students.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
JNU violence

Stars of the film industry expressed solidarity with the students of the Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the shocking violence witnessed on Sunday. Several actors and filmmakers protested by coming together to protest at Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai late on Monday.

READ: Coimbatore: Students Movement Stages Protest In Solidarity With JNU

Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal,  Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Satyajeet Dubey, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Kim Sharma, Mustaq Sheikh, Saurabh Shukla, Onir, Neeraj Ghaywan were among those present at the venue.  

READ:What Is The JNU Truth? As Videos Help Piece Together What Transpired, Here's Arnab's View

Some of them also held banners and waved the Indian flag. Vishal Bhardwaj even recited a poem during the protest. 

Here's what celebs tweeted

Sharing a snap, Dia Mirza wrote that they were all with the students of India. The actor also thanked the Mumbai Police. 

Richa Chadha tweeted that the Tricolour is the ‘star’ and added that no one shall steal its ‘thunder.’ 

READ:JNUSU Admits Authenticity Of Video Featuring Aishe Ghosh, Says She Was Against Masked Mob

Another protest was held at the Gateway of India, and Richa was also present there. Sharing a video from the Taj Hotel, she cheered for hope and peace and condemned ‘hating or hitting’.  

Several other Bollywood stars had condemned the violence in which 50-odd masked goons, arms with lathis and more, ransacked the hostel and campus, while injuring students and the staff.

READ:UP: Security Tightened As AMU Students Hold Flag March To Protest Against JNU Violence

 

 

Published:
