Dia Mirza's Wedding Pictures Surface On The Internet, She Looks Graceful In A Red Saree

Dia Mirza’s wedding pictures have started surfacing on the Internet. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actress from the wedding festivities. Looking beautiful in a red saree and bridal jewellery, the actress seems to be walking up to the mandap with her other bridesmaid. The picture also gave a glimpse of the decorations that saw the venue decked with fresh flowers in her apartment's massive garden where the wedding took place. See pictures here:

Dia Mirza's wedding pictures

Viral Bhayani captioned the post as, "Beautiful bride #diamirza at her shaadi". Apart from this, Viral also gave a glimpse of Dia’s house that was decked up with flowers, candles on the special occasion. Viral shared another picture while showing the bride and the groom sitting on the mandap as they exchange the wedding vows. Sharing a sneak peak of the same, Viral wrote, "The wedding taking place as we speak. The building which Dia stays has a large garden and it is like Mahabaleshwar in Bandra â¤. Greenery and birds chirping, the feeling in some what different as I have shot Dia in her garden earlier. #diamirza #diakishaadi".

Read: Dia Mirza Shares Photos From Festivities Ahead Of Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi, See Pictures

Read: Dia Mirza To Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi? See Pics From Wedding Festivities

Earlier, in the day, Dia treated fans with a picture from her Mehendi while flaunting her love for her would-be husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress also shared a picture from her bachelor’s party where she can be seen looking beautiful in a white dress with a veil on her head. On February 14, Dia Mirza was given a warm welcome by Vaibhav’s close friends and family as they celebrated the good news. Vaibhav’s close friend Pooja Dadlani had shared celebratory pictures on Instagram while welcoming the actress into the “crazy family.”

Dia Mirza was earlier married to businessman Sahil Sangha and got separated mutually in 2019. According to a report by The Quint, Dia Mirza's husband to be is a businessman based in Bandra, Mumbai. He is associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He has completed his Bachelor's degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania. He pursued an MBA from the Indian School of Business, located in Hyderabad. In 2020, rumours were abuzz that Dia and Vaibhav are dating.

Read: Dia Mirza's Wedding: Sneak-peek Into Her Wedding Venue And Decor

Read: 'Bride-to-be' Dia Mirza Gives Peek Into 'bridal Shower' Ahead Of Wedding With Vaibhav

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.