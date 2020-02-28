Dia Mirza Lauds The 'Thappad' Team, Calls Them 'Fearless. Convincing. Amazing'

Dia Mirza and Taapsee Pannu are currently sharing the screen in the latest release Thappad. The movie is getting a good response right from its trailer release. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and also sees Dia Mirza in a key role. Recently Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the movie.

Dia Mirza addressed the team of Thappad and Taapsee Pannu in the caption. The film released today on February 28, 2020. Dia Mirza started by saying that as this film is making its way into people’s hearts from today, she just wants to say that the whole team and Taapsee Pannu are amazing. She said that thinking, feeling, responding to and also for sharing such an issue which is so basic yet very necessary was needed. She also wished them for being fearless and convinced by the honesty of the film. She concluded by saying that keep telling stories and keep being you.

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is for the second time that Anubhav Sinha is working with Taapsee Pannu, as they have worked together before in Mulk. The movie also features Pavali Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Nail Grewal in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the story of a housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. The recent reviews of Thappad say that the supporting cast has done an exceptional job in the movie. Taapsee Pannu's performance has lived up to the audience's expectation. Anubhav Sinha has subtly told a simple but great story.

