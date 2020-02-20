Dia Mirza Talks About Her Preparation For 'Thappad', Says 'A Friend's Advice Helped A Lot'

Dia Mirza is currently gearing up for an upcoming movie Thappad. The actor would be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Dia Mirza recently opened up about how she prepared for her role in the movie.

In a recent conversation with a news agency, Dia Mirza shared her experience on how she prepared for her role and said that when you play a certain character it requires both preparation and spontaneous emotions.

She added that years ago, a friend of hers gave her a piece of advice that one must meet an opportunity with preparation and also understand a story from all perspectives. She said that just having the knowledge about the character won’t help you to ace your performance right.

Furthermore, Dia Mirza talked about understanding all the perspectives of an opportunity. She said that one should master the craft of letting go of all that information and just flow within the moment. The actor concluded that this piece of advice has really helped her to prepare for her role in Thappad.

Also Read| Dia Mirza refuses tissue after breaking down at Jaipur Lit Fest; act triggers debate

Also Read| Dia Mirza answers fan's query on whether she'll ever have kids

About the movie Thappad

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and the movie features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavali Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Nail Grewal in pivotal roles. It revolves around the story of a housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Also Read| Dia Mirza reacts to 'drama' jibe on breaking down; Neha Bhasin, others come out in support

Also Read| Dia Mirza on her separation: If I can deal with my parents' divorce, this too shall pass

Image Courtesy: Dia Mirza Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.