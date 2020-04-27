Dia Mirza Exclaims 'joy' As Wildlife Trust Of India Treats 11 Rescued Vultures

A staunch environmentalist and an avid supporter of wildlife, actress Dia Mirza never fails to voice her support for the environment. The actress recently expressed her happiness and commented on the beautiful video shared by Wildlife Trust of India where they treated 11 vultures that were rescued from feeding on a poisoned carcass in Sibsagar district.

The Sanju star shared the video by the Wildlife Trust of India where the veterinary struggled hard and treated 11 vultures from feeding on a dangerous and poisoned carcass in Sibsagar District and also released them back on April 27 morning.

Overjoyed to see such noble act by the trust, Dia Mirza could not control her emotions and poured her heart for the deed and captioned the post as “Joy.”

In the video, the healed vultures can be seen flying out from a truck and then raising their heads into the sky while flying high ad gets settled on a tree. Several fans of the actress seem to get impressed by the beautiful video amid such hours of crisis. Some users praised the trust for their efforts while the others thanked the star fr sharing such a video on social media. One of the fans hailed the doctors and wrote, “Wonderful job. God bless u all.” Another user wrote, “massive birds! their hesitation to fly even when they were free - a lesson for us to free ourselves.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Great job.”

massive birds!

their hesitation to fly even when they were free - a lesson for us to free ourselves. — Sachin Raghunathan (@sachinofgoa) April 27, 2020

Amazing 😍 — Atiq Ashiq Mughal (@PAT_PTi05) April 27, 2020

Wonderful job. God bless u all. — Deepak Vishwakarma (@deepakv21384024) April 27, 2020

Great job — AMAR BIR SINGH🎭 (@AmarBirsingh_) April 27, 2020

Sometime back, the actress expressed her happiness after seeing clean Ganga amid the nationwide clampdown and shared a post on her Twitter handle. Dia shared a video posted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on their Twitter handle and expressed her happiness after seeing the clean river. Dia wrote that the "lockdown on human activity is restoring natural resources. Clean water is necessary for health and progress." In the video, viewers can catch a glimpse of the clean Ganga river which can be flowing swiftly between the picturesque landscape. With the pleasant weather, the water of the river can be seen so pure that it can be easily consumed.

