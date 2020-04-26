Dia Mirza Shares A Beautiful Video, Says 'lockdown Is Restoring Natural Resources'

One of the positive effects of the lockdown has been brought to the limelight. The quality of water in River Ganga in Haridwar and Varanasi has improved significantly and marine life is now visible in the river as the nationwide lockdown has led to a reduction in the dumping of industrial waste into it. Expressing her happiness over the same, actress Dia Mirza shared a post on her Twitter handle.

Dia Mirza hails lockdown for restoring natural resources

The actress who is a staunch environmentalist and an avid supporter of wildlife shared a video posted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on their Twitter handle and expressed her happiness after seeing the clean river. The actress wrote that the "lockdown on human activity is restoring natural resources. Clean water is necessary for health and progress." In the video, viewers can catch a glimpse of the clean Ganga river which can be flowing swiftly between the picturesque landscape. With the pleasant weather, the water of the river can be seen so pure that it can be easily consumed.

A lockdown on human activity is restoring natural resources. Clean water is necessary for health and progress 💧#CleanGanga https://t.co/sBxKscZTtM — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 26, 2020

Several fans of the actress stepped out and commented on the video. There were a few who pressed on the fact of extending the lockdown after seeing such repercussions while the rest praised the beauty of nature amid lockdown. One of the users wrote, " Should we go for one month lockdown every year to support nature?" A second user chimed in and wrote, "Nature knows how to balance things with humans." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " When the precarious invention by humans is at a halt, nature comes out with its magnificent beauty."

Taking about allocating funds to make the river cleaner at the moment, another user wrote, "The Ganga and many rivers are getting cleaner. Cities are also having low pollution and less garbage. Maybe Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can redirect funds from Swacch Bharat and Cleaning Ganga projects to help MSME restart the economy and reduce job losses."

Should we go for one month lock down every year to support nature? — Hello Friends (@hellofriends999) April 26, 2020

Nature knows how to balance things with human — Gaurav Bhatt (@iam_gauravbhatt) April 26, 2020

When the precarious invention by humans is at a halt, nature comes out with its magnificent beauty. — Desi Medusa (@nancy_gautam21) April 26, 2020

The Ganga and many rivers are getting cleaner. Cities are also having low pollution and less garbage.

Maybe @nsitharamanoffc @PMOIndia can redirect funds from Swacch Bharat and Cleaning Ganga projects to help MSME restart the economy and reduce job losses.@nitin_gadkari — nikhil (@nikhilsh07) April 26, 2020

