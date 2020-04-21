Dia Mirza reads out heart-wrenching 'letter from COVID-19', urges fans to conserve nature

A staunch environmentalist and an avid supporter of wildlife, Dia Mirza leaves no stone unturned to spread awareness among people regarding major issues affecting the planet. With the coronavirus pandemic increasing its horizon, the actress shared a video on her Twitter handle where she calls upon leaders to build a sustainable world by reading out a powerful letter from COVID-19.

Dia Mirza reads out a letter from COVID-19

The Sanju actress shared the intriguing video on her Twitter handle where she spoke on how people these days are living through unprecedented times. The coronavirus pandemic has swept through the entire nations, communities and homes, making its reach wide-spread, affecting one and all and also changing the way humans live in unimaginable ways.

While reading out the letter, Dia said: "Humans are not ready to accept this as the new normal. People know from where the virus has crept in, just as they can predict where the next will likely come from. It's time to make the voices. It's time to say that enough is enough and now that the vulnerability has been laid bare, it's time to demand extinction ends here for all life on earth."

The short clip shows some of the amazing picturesque landscape and the damage that is being done to the planet and mankind due to the virus. In the video, Dia also speaks that "these kinds of viruses are kept and checked by healthy environments and abundant wildlife and when human ribs the forests apart and capture billions of animals to feed ones appetite for flesh, these people bring viruses like COVID-19 where they find their hosts within people who did not think before consuming animals." She continued to say that this virus continues to count 8 billion hosts and many more increasing day by day. Dia concluded the video by saying that just as people need others to thrive, the same is the case with the virus which is increasing its host by preying on humans.

