Dia Mirza 'glows In White' In First Photoshoot After Wedding; See The Pictures!

After tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza once again came into the spotlight after sharing beautiful pictures from her recent photoshoot. After making headlines with her red wedding lehenga, Dia amazed her fans once again as the actress kept sharing stunning pictures of herself in traditional attires. Take a look at the recent pictures shared by the 39-year-old actress on her Instagram and the reactions of her followers.

Dia Mirza dazzles in White

Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share the pictures of her first photoshoot after her wedding. Dia Mirza graced the cover of the 10th issue of Aza Fashion magazine in a saree designed by Niharika. Shot by photographer Rohan Shrestha, Dia Mirza appears to be glowing in the beautiful white saree and natural glam. In several of Dia Mirza's photos, the actress donned exquisite traditional lehengas adding to her natural charm to the photoshoot.

Also Read: Dia Mirza's Wedding: Sneak-peek Into Her Wedding Venue And Decor

Also Read: Dia Mirza Feels 'grateful' For The Lockdown Period; Says 'Had Some Sense Of Freedom'

Fans react to Dia Mirza's photos

Fans could not help but marvel at the actress's stunning pictures and beauty. Many fans wrote 'Beautiful' under the post while many posted several heart smileys in the comment section for Dia. One fan complimented the saree Dia wore by writing 'loved the saree'. Another fan commented 'Perfect' for the actress.

Pic Credit: Dia Mirza Instagram.

A look at Dia Mirza's wedding

Dia Mirza's wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi made several headlines due to their unconventional ceremonies. Abandoning the patriarchal norm, the couple chose to get their marriage solemnized by a woman priest. Dia also turned several heads with her beautiful and glamourous red lehenga which she donned at her wedding. Her pictures from the wedding day went viral on the internet with fans wishing the actress a 'happy married life'.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress shared multiple beautiful shots from her wedding on her Instagram with heartfelt captions. The couple had been dating for a year before they decided to get married on the 15th of February this year. The wedding was held at the garden area at Dia's Bandra residence in the presence of the couple's family and friends.

Also Read: Who Is Vaibhav Rekhi? Know The Details Of Dia Mirza's To-be Husband

Also Read: Dia Mirza To Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi? See Pics From Wedding Festivities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.