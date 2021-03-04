Dia Mirza Feels 'grateful' For The Lockdown Period; Says 'Had Some Sense Of Freedom'

On March 4, 2021, Dia Mirza took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback video from her lockdown days last year. In the video, she can be seen watering her plants in her garden. The actor looked happy as she flashed a bright smile. Dia also tagged Bandra World of Storytellers to the post. In the caption, she informed her fans that last year when everyone was ‘locked’ down, she feels ‘grateful’ for the time as she had her garden and ‘some sense of freedom’. She also revealed that her favourite chore was ‘watering plants’.

Dia Mirza enjoyed 'sense of freedom' during lockdown

In the video, Dia can be seen donning a plain white coloured t-shirt which she paired with tight black pants. Keeping her look casual, she added a pair of peach coloured sneakers. She went for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a messy low bun. As for the caption, she penned, “Thinking back to this time last year… when we were ‘locked’ down! Grateful for that time because despite everything we had our garden and some sense of freedom. My favourite chore was watering plants! What was yours?”.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop lovely comments and compliment the actor. A fan commented, “Sooo beautiful garden. I love it” with several hearts and a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one responded to her question, “Spending quality time with my family…”. A user commented, “I love watering plants and spending time in my garden”. Another user wrote, “Same. Watering plants, clicking nature’s photos” with a praising hands emoticon.

Dia Mirza’s love for plants, animals and nature is evident through her Instagram posts. On March 3, 2021, the actor shared a video in order to raise awareness about forest loss, degradation and biodiversity loss, on World Wildlife Day. Sharing the one-minute awareness video, Dia penned a long caption. She wrote, “World Wildlife Day 2021. Our lives, our well-being, our peace and progress is connected to the natural world and all species that inhabit forests”.

She continued, “Forest loss, degradation and fragmentation accelerate climate breakdown and of biodiversity loss”. “This threatens the global food and water security and it imperils the safety and the livelihoods of millions of people”. She further shared a link where her fans could read the details. Many of her fans dropped green hearts and expressed their love for nature on Dia Mirza's video.

Image Source: Dia Mirza's Instagram

