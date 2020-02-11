Dia Mirza Answers Fan's Query On Whether She'll Ever Have Kids

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that star kids of Bollywood are stars themselves. Some celebrities' little ones in the industry enjoy a big fan following. Any events like their birthday parties are no less than the award shows, in terms of pictures and videos going viral. While that’s the case with the current star kids, some fans are extremely eager to see their favourite couples extending their family too.

Be it Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, or Priyanka Chopra, the stars are often seen clarifying over their fans’ excitement when pregnancy reports surface, sometimes after they are clicked in certain angles. While that’s about those who got married in the last few years, even those who have been married earlier than that or for a while are constantly being asked about having children.

Dia Mirza was recently asked this question by a fan as she urged her followers to ask her questions after she completed 10 years on Twitter. A fan called her ‘breathtakingly beautiful’. then the fan went on to ask her if she ever thought of having kids who'd 'grow to be as beautiful and sensible' as her.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star replied to the question that her mother has been asking her the same question since she was 23. She added that she was not sure how her child would be, in appearance and conduct, but she is sure that she loves children.

Here’s the post

Ma, has been asking me this question since i was 23... i don’t know about how my child will look or behave, but i do know i love children 😊 https://t.co/8Ul60nXzrp — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 11, 2020

Dia Mirza was married to film producer Sahil Sangha for five years, before they called it quits late last year.

On the professional front, Dia is all set to feature in Thappad. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie hits the theatres on February 28.

