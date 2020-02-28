Taapsee Pannu's Monochrome Pictures That Add Colour To Her Instagram Handle

Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of her movie Thappad directed by Anubhav Sinha. Thappad will release on February 28. It is Taapsee's second film with the director, first being Mulk that released on August 3, 2018. Taapsee is not only known for her choice of films and her acting prowess, but also her distinct sense of style. Take a look at these monochrome pics of the Badla actor.

Taapsee Pannu's classy monochrome saree pic

Taapsee shared a monochrome picture at a time when she received an award last year. She looked divine in the sheer saree. She captioned the pic saying that she has a love affair with sarees which she doesn't want to end anytime soon.

Taapsee shares BTS pic

Taapsee mentions in this picture that the whole movie was completed in 31 days. She adds that the shooting for Thappad was like a 'whirlwind' and she would always remember these moments. Taapsee even thanked her director, saying that she is very grateful to have worked with him for the second time.

Taapsee's pic with her BFF

Taapsee has a few BFFs in Bollywood and Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar is one of them. Both are seen sharing their amazing camaraderie on social media. Here she shared a pic with her BFF Bhumi when they received the best jodi award at an award ceremony.

Taapsee in a BTS pic when she received the Filmfare award

Taapsee Pannu received the critics' choice award for best actor for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh. This monochrome pic is as real as it can get and would probably remain 'the best moment of her life' as she has mentioned in the caption.

Taapsee Pannu upcoming movies

After four back-to-back hits in 2019, the Bollywood actor is now ready to serve her audience with power-packed roles in movies that will release this year. Other than Thappad, she will also be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabash Mithu.

