'Thappad' Actor Taapsee Pannu Gets Emotional As She Shares Anubhav Sinha's Verse On Amrita

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday took to her social media account to introduce the audience to her character from the film Thappad. Taapsee, who will be seen playing the lead role in Anubhav Sinha's family drama, has been posting pictures from the film on her social media account. She has recently been sharing behind the scene as well as interesting stills from her upcoming film.

These still pictures have helped her fans gain an insight into what her role in the movie is going to be like. Fans also get an idea as to what they should expect from the film. As the movie releases today, Taapsee Pannu posted a picture of her character Amrita on her Instagram along with a few lines written byThappad writer-director, Anubhav Sinha. Check out the post here.

Taapsee Pannu introduces Amrita

In the picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen jumping with joy in a traditional white coloured attire. In the post, she mentioned a few lines written by director Anubhav Sinha. The beautifully written words speak about freedom and introduce the audience to the character of Amrita in the much-anticipated family drama. The actor revealed that the movie is currently in theatres, as it releases today.

About Thappad movie

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak, Ram Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Naila Grewal, and Ankur Rathee in pivotal roles.

The Pink actor will be seen essaying the role of Amrita aka Amu in the movie. The movie is Taapsee’s second collaboration with the director, Anubhav Sinha after the two worked together for the film Mulk.

