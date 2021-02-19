Dia Mirza Jets Off To Delhi For 'work' A Few Days After Tying The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi

After tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, in an intimate wedding ceremony, Dia Mirza is "all set to start a new story". Earlier on Friday, the Thappad actor took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself and revealed jetting off to Delhi for work. Along with posing for the camera sporting her beaming smile, Dia gushed "Chalo Dilli" and conveyed to fans that after her much-talked-about wedding, it's "Work Mode" for her now.

A couple of days after Dia Mirza's wedding, she flies to Delhi for 'work'

After making headlines with her swoon-worthy wedding photos with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and basking in praise for smashing the patriarchy by roping in a female priest for her wedding and refusing to perform 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidai', Dia Mirza has resumed work now. On Friday morning, i.e. February 19, 2021, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share her post-marriage glow in a gorgeous photograph and revealed commencing a "new story". Although she also went on to reveal flying to Delhi for work, Dia didn't share many details about the same. However, sharing the selfie on Instagram, she wrote, "All set to start a new story. Chalo Dilli!".

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza's wedding photos continue to make headlines after she took her wedding vows with Vaibhav in a Hindu wedding ceremony, conducted by priestess Sheela Atta. The Sanju actor's decision of having a female priest at her wedding was lauded by many on social media. Soon after her wedding in Bandra at Vaibhav's residence, Dia shared a streak of pictures from the ceremony with fans on Instagram, along with penning a heartfelt note, which read:

Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe

