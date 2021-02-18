Dia Mirza Reveals She Said 'NO' For Kanyadaan Or Bidaai: 'Change Begins With Choice'

Indian film actor Dia Mirza revealed that she said no to Kanyadaan and Bidaai ceremony. Dia's revelation came three days after her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. In a brief post, she mentioned the details of her 'completely sustainable ceremony'. She also shared how she came up with the idea of inviting a priestess to conduct her wedding rituals. Before concluding her caption, Mirza also quoted Charles Bukowski.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding details

As mentioned above, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor proclaimed that it was a completely sustainable wedding, she also spilt some details in her caption. As per the caption, the materials used for the minimal decor were completely biodegradable and natural. The wedding took place without the use of any plastics materials. Further, she added that the highest point for the newlywedded couple was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest.

While recalling her first experience of witnessing a wedding where the rituals were performed by a woman priest, she stated that her childhood friend named Ananya brought Sheela Atta, the woman who conducted the wedding. "Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way!", read an excerpt of the Thappad actor's caption.

Who is Dia Mirza's husband?

As per a report by a popular news tabloid Dia Mirza's husband, Vaibhav is a Mumbai-based businessman, associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He was earlier married to the popular yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. He also has a daughter with Sunaina.

Dia Mirza's wedding pics

Interestingly, the 39-year-old actor had shared a bunch of photos from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia kept her wedding subtle as she wore a red-colour saree along with minimal jewellery. Meanwhile, Vaibhav complimented her in a three-piece white sherwani.

