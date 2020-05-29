Dia Mirza Shares 'Thappad' BTS Pics; Says 'Shivani Will Always Be A Cherished Experience'

Dia Mirza, in the wee hours of the day, shared a slew of throwback pictures from the sets of Thappad. Through the caption, Dia expressed, "The full range of emotions when working with Anubhav Sinha." Mirza also exclaimed her thoughts about her character in Thappad- Shivani Fonseca.

The actor wrote, "Shivani Fonseca, will always be a cherished experience as an artist for me. Her silences took me to parts of her life you never see on screen, but I hoped you would feel. Did you feel it?"

As seen in the first picture, Dia Mirza dons a black saree as she smiles away to glory looking at her director, Anubhav Sinha. The other two pictures are probably captured whilst shooting for a scene at the graveyard. Check out Dia Mirza's Flashback Friday post here.

Dia Mirza shares Thappad BTS pics

Meanwhile, in order to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene, Dia Mirza also shared a video on her Twitter handle. The Sanju actor shared a video of a girl from Odisha, Shalini Sahu, who recites a piece of a poem and a song written by her while explaining about taboos surrounding menstruation in India.

Dia Mirza's tweet read, "PERIOD. Is what made Shalini travel from a village in Nuapada in Odisha to ‘Women Deliver’ event in Canada. She is a champion who uses poetry to spread awareness on menstruation in her community. I celebrate her poetry and spirit."

PERIOD. Is what made Shalini travel from a village in Nuapada in Odisha to ‘Women Deliver’ event in Canada. She is a champion who uses poetry to spread awareness on menstruation in her community. I celebrate her poetry and spirit.#PeriodInPandamic #MHDay2020 @stc_india pic.twitter.com/kGDQZpy3vg — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 29, 2020

About Thappad

An Anubhav Sinha directorial, Thappad, stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in prominent roles. The story of the movie revolves around how the life of a woman, who is seemingly perfect, is later shattered when her husband slaps her. But that one slap she experiences leaves a big enough stain for her to question what a relationship stands for.

Thappad movie created quite a stir among audiences and critics for its intriguing storyline. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta amongst others took to her respective social media handles and praised the movie and the star's phenomenal acting skills. Thappad hit the screens on February 28, 2020, and now is also unveiled on Amazon Prime Video.

