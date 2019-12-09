Dia Mirza Launches New Production House, One India Stories, On Her Birthday

Dia Mirza is celebrating her birthday today, i.e. December 9. Dia Mirza started the day with a special surprise in store for her fans. She recently announced her new production house, One India Stories.

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza Celebrates Her Birthday With Friends; See Pics Of Celebrations

Dia Mirza launches new production house, 'One India Stories'

As Dia Mirza turned 38 years old, she had a special gift for her fans instead of it being the other way around. She has formed her new production house and also announced that the venture aims to bring forth genuine content. The production house is called One India Stories.

Dia Mirza took to Instagram to announce the news to her fans. While doing so, she said that the company aims to bring people together through the mediums of stories and films. She also said that one is a very powerful number as it can help to “change perspectives”.

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza Birthday: Times When The Sanju Actor Oozed Glamour With Her Sartorial Choices

Check out Dia Mirza’s announcement here:

While talking about her newest venture, Dia Mirza said that she had been in talks with scriptwriters and filmmakers for quite some time. One India Stories aims to collaborate with filmmakers from various industries. She also said that they aim to have women-centric films too.

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Madhu And Samantha Akkineni On Hyderabad Encounter

Dia Mirza added that she believes in the power of oneness and humanity. The company aims to produce stories which make individuals take a pause and think. Dia Mirza also shared that she has been wanting to start something like this for long and hopes to showcase the company's vision with every new story.

Dia Mirza also has another production company along with her ex-husband Sahil Sangha. The company, called Born Free Entertainment Private Limited, was formed in 2011. Dia Mirza was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s acclaimed film, Sanju.

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza Calls For Scrapping Of Mumbai's Coastal Road Project, Suggests Alternative

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.