Chiranjeevi Demands A Dadasaheb Phalke Award Be Awarded To Superstar Krishna

The megastar of the Tollywood industry Chiranjeevi apparently demanded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Krishna at an event of Mahesh Babu’s film. The event was all about Mahesh Babu’s new film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Chiranjeevi was all praises for superstar Krishna at the event and stated that he is one of the most dedicated actors he has ever seen. He also appealed to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to do the needful in order to grant Krishna with the prestigious award.

Chiranjeevi DEMANDS Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Superstar Krishna

Wishing you all from the Team of #SarileruNeekevvaru a fabulous New Year 2020! pic.twitter.com/ZiP8PCzGDR — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 31, 2019

The actor further added that it is Krishna who owns the new technologies when it comes to entertaining the new generation. The actor also mentioned that due to the impact of Krishna for the industry, it has now moved to Hyderabad. Apart from that Chiranjeevi was seen in the film Chiru 152 which was recently released. The esteemed actor will also be seen as a government officer in his next film romancing Trisha.

Mega Super Selfie 😍 pic.twitter.com/P86vEEcMDU — Megastar Chiranjeevi (@Chiru_FC) January 6, 2020

Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer was released this week and stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release on January 11 and cover the Sankranti holidays. The film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by AK Entertainment and GMB Entertainment.

