Dia Mirza Shares Fond Memories From The Time She Shared Stage With Priyanka, Aishwarya

Dia Mirza is a multi-talented actor who started her Bollywood career after winning a beauty pageant. Recently, the actor recalled her 20-year old journey, which began with the Miss India Pageant. The actor shared how her journey from a young girl from Hyderabad to winning a beauty pageant is important to her and many women.

Read Also | Ranveer Singh To TedtheStoner; Virushka's 'dinosaur' Video Has Got B-town Laughing

An iconic moment which Dia remembers fondly

The actor shared that one of the memories cherished by her is of the time when she shared the stage with previous winners of the pageant. She listed that sharing the stage with people like Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Diana Hayden and Yukta Mookhey. along with the other two winners, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Datta, was a memorable experience. Dia Mirza, Priyanka and Lara went on to win their respective international titles as well.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor had recently shared this on her Instagram. In the picture, all five beauty pageant winners were on stage. Sonam Kapoor had commented on the picture saying, “They don’t make’em like this anymore”. Check out the picture below.

Disclaimer: This is a similar picture to the one Dia Mirza has described where winners from past years can be seen sharing the stage. We are not claiming that this is the same event.

Dia Mirza opens up about what it felt like to leave Hyderabad

Dia Mirza recalled her decision to leave her city Hyderabad to pursue her career in Mumbai. The actor had never left her city before and vividly remembers adapting to life in Mumbai. The actor said,

“It was a journey that brought love and encouragement, but was still very daunting to go through alone. As an individual, I have never believed in competition, so for me, it was about putting my best foot forward, enjoying myself and learning as much as I could.”

Dia went on to be crowned Miss India- Asia Pacific later that year. This was an important step in her dynamic journey. It still holds value as now, she serves as the voice of environment and wildlife conservation.

Read Also | Nushrat Bharucha And Neeti Mohan Show How To Rock A Purple Saree; See Pics Here

On the work front, Dia Mirza was recently seen on the big screen in Thappad. In the movie, she played a supporting role and shared the screen with Taapsee Pannu. Her performance was received well by fans and critics alike.

Apart from acting, the actor has her own production company under the banner Born Free Entertainment. The company was co-founded by Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha. The banner has produced films like Love Breakups Zindagi, Bobby Jasoos, and Mind The Malhotras.

Read Also | Taapsee Pannu Shows 'Game Over' Tattoo In Throwback Pic, Recalls Hassle Of Maintaining It

Read Also | Hrithik Roshan Impressed With Neha Sharma's Performance In 'Illegal', Here's What He Said

Image and quote credits: Dia Mirza's PR team

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.