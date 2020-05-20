Nushrat Bharucha And Neeti Mohan Show How To Rock A Purple Saree; See Pics Here

Bollywood stars never fail to give millennials major fashion goals with their impeccable fashion choices. Be it traditional or western, style icons like Nushrat Bharucha and Neeti Mohan have always surprised the fans police with their splendid fashion statements. Previously, both the divas were spotted in a similar traditional avatar. Read on to know how both Nushrat Bharucha and Neeti Mohan style their looks.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha opted for a shimmery purple saree for one of her photoshoots. The plain saree has a sparkling border which is draped over a matching sleeveless blouse. With this ensemble, Nushrat Bharucha’s accessory choice came as no surprise to fans. The actor is known to have a thing for minimal accessories. Thus, she opted for minimalistic accessories and makeup. She rounded off her look with earrings, nude makeup and glossy lips. Sleek hair left open completed this traditional look of the diva.

Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan was spotted in a similar purple embellished saree. The saree has sequential and floral work done in the purple thread all over it. The singer has accessorised her look with heavy statement jewellery. Neeti Mohan paired her saree with statement diamond drop-down earrings and diamond choker neckpiece. Not only that, but she has worn several statement rings on her fingers. The diva rounded off her look with purple eye makeup and matching lips. Wavy hair left open completes this traditional avatar of Neeti Mohan

Professional Front

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha will be next seen on the silver screen in an upcoming black comedy movie Chhalaang. The movie is helmed by Hansal Mehta and jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. Along with Nushrat Bharucha, Chhalaang will star Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. The plot of Chhalaang is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.

Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao will essay the role of Pinky and Montu respectively. Chhalaang was initially scheduled to release on January 31, 2020. However, the release date was then postponed to March 13, 2020. In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the release date is now scheduled to be June 12, 2020. But it can be further delayed due to the pandemic.

