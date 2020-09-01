Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha Is All Praises For Dimple Kapadia In 'Tenet'

Ever since veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s latest film Tenet has been released in the UK, several fans of the actress were in awe of her acting skills. The legendary actress has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the Bollywood stars. The trend started gaining momentum when actress Sonam Kapoor shared her experience of watching the film in London on the big screen. Since then scores of celebrities have been storming the social media with their appreciation posts for Dimple Kapadia. Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha commented on Sonam Kapoor’s post while expressing their excitement of watching the actress in the film.

Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha praises Dimple Kapadia's acting

Dia commented on Sonam’s post on Twitter and considered the latter fortunate enough to have watched the film. She further wrote that the entire fraternity is proud of Dimple Kapadia for making her Hollywood debut in Christopher Nolan’s film. Dia added that she has always love Dimple’s work and going by the trailers; she just assumed that film will amazing. At last, the Thappad actress wrote that she just cannot hold on to her excitement of going back to the cinema and experience the magic of movies.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Movies With Dimple Kapadia; 'Batwara', 'Ajooba' And More

Read: Christopher Nolan Was Amazed By Dimple Kapadia's Performance In 'Tenet', Says Kenneth

How wonderful! Lucky you. So proud of #DimpleKapadia for making her Hollywood debut in a Nolan film. Have always loved her work. But this is so damn amazing! Can’t wait to go back to cinemas and experience the magic of movies. https://t.co/oNRxKC3qCj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 31, 2020

Followed by Dia was actress Richa Chadha shared a meme on Twitter where a girl can be seen clapping with great excitement and enthusiasm. Trying to compare her feelings with the meme, the Fukrey actress wrote that she is sharing this meme for Dimple Kapadia’s Hollywood Nolan debut. At last, she called it a “moment of pride.”

For Dimple Kapadia Ji’s Hollywood Nolan debut ! Big up , moment of pride 💕 https://t.co/0WA4RI4kHN pic.twitter.com/fCZjbl7dEp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 31, 2020

Earlier, Sonam took to Instagram to share that she watched Tenet late on Sunday. The actor wrote that the experience of watching a film on the big screen was ‘incredible’ and ‘unparalleled.’ She added that nothing compared to the cinema on the big screen and its ‘magic. The I Hate Luv Storys star also had words for praise for our very own Dimple Kapadia, who is also a part of the film. Sonam praised the ‘luminous’ veteran and stated that watching her in a big film gave her goosebumps. Apart from Sonam, sometime back, Dimple’s daughter Twinkle Khanna had penned an appreciation post for her mother where she expressed her happiness of seeing her mother giving her best in the film.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Pens Appreciation Post For Mom Dimple Kapadia With A BTS Video From 'Tenet'

Read: Sonam Kapoor Watches 'Tenet' In London Theatre, Goes Gaga Over 2 Highlights In Review

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.