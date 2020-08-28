Dia Mirza Explains The Importance Of An Individual's Voice; Says 'Ignite The Fire Inside'

On August 28, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza took to her social media handle and shared a self-portrait picture. Dia Mirza is seen striking a pose beside a window while sporting a dark peach off-shoulder top paired with a skirt. Keeping her makeup subtle, she went for nude lips. Accessorising her overall attire, she wore a pair of flower-shaped earrings.

Instagramming the post, the actor wrote a caption, which read, "Your voice is your gift, use it to speak up for what you believe in. Ignite the fire inside you and the world will watch you sparkle".

Dia Mirza's Instagram post:

READ | Dia Mirza & Other Bollywood Celebs Mark World Photography Day By Sharing Stunning Pics

Within a couple of hours, Dia's post managed to garner more than 88k likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans poured in love as they flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. On the other side, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Sophie Chaudhary showered love on her as they left emoticons in the comments box. Director Anubhav Sinha, who collaborated with Dia for his latest film Thappad, pulled her leg and asked how old the picture is. Quick to give a reply, Dia clapped back at him with a witty answer. "Impeccable", a fan wrote while another's comment read, "Fresh And Young Forever".

READ | Randeep Hooda And Dia Mirza Share Thought-provoking Messages On World Elephant Day

READ | Nelson Mandela Foundation Hails Dia Mirza For Her Work In Nature Conservation

A peek into Dia Mirza's Instagram

The Instagram wall of the 38-year-old actor is flooded with stunning pictures. Most of her recent posts on the feed are from photoshoots. Apart from sharing her gorgeous pictures, the actor has often given a sneak peek into her whereabouts. In one of her latest video-posts, she was seen playing with two dogs while sporting a casual look in a white round-neck t-shirt teamed up with a pair of blue denim jeans.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Love Breakups Zindagi actor extended wishes for her 4.2M followers. She shared a photo of her along with an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh. Adding a caption to it, she wrote, "This Ganpati, take a moment to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable. Hope you all have joyous and safe festivities

Ganpati Bappa Morya!".

READ | Dia Mirza Reacts To Nelson Mandela Foundation's Praise, Feels 'humbled & Inspired'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.