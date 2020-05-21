Urvashi Rautela Says She May Look 'cute & Inviting' But Suggests People To Keep Distance

The entire country is grappling with Coronavirus by adhering to all the norms of the nationwide lockdown and social distancing with the help of paramedics. It becomes extremely crucial for one to take due care of their physical and mental health during such difficult times.

Therefore, to encourage her fans to grind harder at home by working out, Urvashi Rautela started a #BodyByUrvashi challenge on social media. Rautela herself is a fitness enthusiast and wishes for all her fans to stay fit amid lockdown.

Urvashi Rautela says "I may look cute and inviting but please keep your distance"

The Great Grand Masti actor Urvashi Rautela is a fitness junkie and her Instagram handle is proof. Rautela does not miss out on any opportunity to flaunt her enviable hot body on social media and give fans major fitness goals. During the nationwide lockdown, the actor took the initiative to encourage her fans to workout at home in self-quarantine and lead a healthy lifestyle to keep any kind of illness at bay.

Giving fans an insight into her workout regime, Urvashi Rautela started the #BodyByUrvashi challenge to motivate everyone. In the workout video shared by her, the diva is seen performing pull-ups in a gym. Along with sharing the video, the Pagalpanti actor captioned it,

"I may look cute and inviting but please keep your distance

Focus! Motivation! Dedication! Let’s do it. No excuses

#BodyByUrvashi challenge during quarantine! I hope everybody is healthy and strong in this time, stay safe (sic)"

Check out Urvashi Rautela's workout video below:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble star cast in the Anees Bazmee directorial titled Pagalpanti. Alongside Rautela, the film starred John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. However, the film failed to impress the audience and received a thumb-down from film critics as well.

Urvashi Rautela will next be seen essaying the titular role alongside Gautam Gulati in her upcoming film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. The film will also feature Archana Puran Singh in a supporting role. Helmed by Ajay Lohan, Virgin Bhanupriya is slated to release at the box office in June 2020. The makers of the film treated fans with the music videos of multiple tracks from the film amid lockdown.

