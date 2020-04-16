Dia Mirza Urges Fans To Help The Elderly Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus infection which is spreading at a rapid pace across the globe is riskier for the elderly, making them more prone to fall prey to the virus. Encouraging people to help the elderly in this time of panic, Dia Mirza shared a video on Twitter where she explained how important it is to cater to the needs of the senior citizens.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star shared a video with a beautiful message of humanity where she can be heard speaking about how weak is the immune system of the elderly people and how they are more prone to catching the disease. Dia went down the memory lane and recapitulated the time when she was 19-years-old and rented the apartment she is staying in currently. She explained that there were people all around her who created a homely atmosphere for her and considered them her guardian. And those people who have turned old with the passing time needs her support.

Elderly are the most at risk due to COVID-19.

Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe ❤️

Let's be THERE for them without being AROUND them.

Log on to https://t.co/ehvKwYGnko to know more, share your ideas and pledge your support to help the elderly. @JaagoRe pic.twitter.com/myqElNOR2i — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 16, 2020

Dia revealed that along with the support of her society she has pledged to look after the elderly people in her society by sending them messages every day, looking after their basic needs, sending them basic necessities that they require and many more so that they don’t feel lonely at this hour of panic and crisis. She urged all the citizens to show some love and warmth towards the elderly people and try spending more time with them so that they know that they are not alone in this fight against the deadly infection.

Appreciation from fans on Twitter

Her fans poured in love for the video and appreciated the efforts of Dia for spreading such a beautiful message of humanity across. One of the users who was touched by the video wrote that to care for those who once cared for others is one of the highest honours. Another user expressed his love for the message and wrote that this is the reason why people love Dia. A third user who was impressed by such words thanked the star for such a campaign and initiative.

