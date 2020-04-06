The Debate
Dia Mirza Derives Her #MondayMotivation From The Birds Outside Her Window; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Dia Mirza is an avid social media user. The actor recently shared an adorable video where one can see various types of birds on her window. Watch

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is an avid social media user as she goes on to share several pictures and videos on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of her daily life. The actor shares several pictures of nature and wildlife, showing fans the beauty of it. Dia Mirza is known to be a nature’s girl and her Instagram handle stands proof, and the recent video shared by the actor about the beautiful birds chirping is unmissable. 

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a short video where one can see some beautiful birds sitting on the branches and chirping their hearts out. The video was taken from Dia Mirza’s window. Along with the video, she also shared a lovely note telling fans about how this was her window to life. 

Dia wrote telling fans “Our windows to life” seems like she is trying to show fans the beauty of nature. She also wrote saying that birds such as sunbirds, parakeets, koyals, sparrows, butterflies and bees have been visiting her home. Dia also revealed that she spotted a pair of red vented bulbuls today for the first time. Check out the adorable video below.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

 

Seeing the beauty of nature, fans were thrilled to watch the beautiful video shared by Dia Mirza. A fan went on to cheer her for her advice and great works while the other said that her house looking like a jungle due to so many plants and lovely birds. Check out a few comments by fans. 

Dia Mirza's photos lockdown Dia Mirza news

Also read | World Theatre Day: Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane Celebrate

On the work front

Dia Mirza is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations. The actor works to spread awareness of nature and wildlife. She also keeps sharing several pictures on her Instagram handle. As per reports, The philanthropist is known to spread the message on clean air, clean seas, climate change and wildlife protection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

Also read | Dia Mirza Stresses On Ecological Balance, Says, 'Light A Diya Or Candle, 9 Mins Or More'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

Also read | Dia Mirza Reads 'The Giving Tree' & Spreads The Word About 'save With Stories' Initiative

Also read | Dia Mirza, Sona Mohapatra & Others React To Sania Mirza's Post Slamming Food Updates

 

 

First Published:
