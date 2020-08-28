Twinkle Khanna Pens Appreciation Post For Mom Dimple Kapadia With A BTS Video From 'Tenet'

Twinkle Khanna is all praises for her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia who will be seen playing the role of Priya in the film Tenet. The actress shared a video along with an appreciation post where she expressed her happiness of seeing her mother giving her best in the film. In the video, Dimple talks about director Christopher Nolan who works hard to ace every scene that he directs. Apart from the video what caught the attention of the fans was the amazing caption that was penned down by the Mela actress on Instagram.

In the clip, Dimple can be seen walking up to the shooting location while the director explains her the scene. In the second shot, she can be seen acting with the lead actor John David Washington while Christopher is seen with the camera. The Angrezi Medium actress while talking about her experience of shooting with Christopher, she said, “This man just stands there and I don’t know how he does it. He is right there, his involvement is more than 100 percent.

Followed by Dimple, John also keeps his views about the director and said, “He really loves it. He just gives you that rise and he is like illuminating.” Twinkle who is known for her witty mannerism, wrote a quirky caption for her mother where she adopted the famous punchlines delivered by Anu Malik and wrote that “East Or West, Dimple is the Best” She further mentioned that she never thought she would riff on an Anu Malik song but this video made he occasion so special that she felt it right to do that.

Scores of celebrities from the B-town were quick enough to shower their love on the legendary actress. Sonai Bendre shared a star-shaped emoticon to represent the legendary actress’s acting. Gauahar Khan who was in awe of Dimple’s acting skills wrote that Dimple is simply amazing along with heart-shaped emoticons. Film producer Guneet Monga also commented with heart-shaped emoticons.

Starring John David and Robert Pattinson, Tenet is an upcoming spy thriller bankrolled by Emma Thomas. The plot of the movie revolves around a secret agent who embarks on a dangerous and time-bound mission to prevent the start of World War III. Following the COVID-19 measures the movie released in the UK on August 26, 2020, and it is slated to release in the US on September 2, 2020.

