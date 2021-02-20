Dia Mirza Shares Candid Pic With Husband Vaibhav, Captions 'You Can Always Begin Again'

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza tied the knot to Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in a close-knit wedding ceremony. Dia Mirza's wedding has been a talk of the town because of the eco-friendly wedding decoration and inviting a woman priest to conduct the wedding rituals. Apart from Dia Mirza's wedding decorations and the other wedding rituals, the couple's swoon-worthy pictures have also gone viral. Dia Mirza recently posted an unseen picture with her husband a few days after their wedding. Take a look at the heart-melting picture below.

Dia Mirza shares a new picture from her wedding

Dia Mirza shared a candid picture of her with her husband while they shared an inside joke during the wedding ceremony. Vaibhav Rekhi leaned over Dia’s shoulder who was seen laughing shyly. In the caption, Dia Mirza wrote, “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” – Buddha”(sic). She looked gorgeous in her red wedding attire, while her husband Vaibhav Rekhi went for a white traditional outfit.

Also Read: Dia Mirza Reveals She Said 'NO' For Kanyadaan Or Bidaai: 'Change Begins With Choice'

Dia Mirza chose a red and silver saree and paired it with a red veil. She wore a few green and gold bangles along with a diamond choker necklace. She completed her look with a mang tikka and matching earrings. Vaibhav Rekhi went for a gold turban to go with his white ensemble. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding was a sustainable wedding with zero waste and no plastic. They mutually decided to go for an eco-friendly wedding witnessed by their close friends and family members.

Also Read: Dia Mirza Jets Off To Delhi For 'work' A Few Days After Tying The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's Relationship

Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman associated with the company Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. Earlier, he was married to a yoga instructor named Sunaina Rekhi. The couple reportedly met each other last year and have been dating since then. The couple decided to get married on February 15th, this year. Earlier, Dia Mirza was married to a businessman Sahil Sangha. The couple announced their separation on social media in a long post. The couple stayed together for 11 years before they got separated.

Also read: Dia Mirza To Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi On February 15: Reports

Also Read: Dia Mirza To Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi On February 15: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.