Dia Mirza To Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi On February 15: Reports

Actor Dia Mirza is reportedly all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. As per a post shared on the official page of a content creator and photographer Viral Bhayani, the couple will get hitched in an intimate ceremony which will be attended only by close family members. Rumours of the Dia Mirza dating Vaibhav Rekhi gained spotlight last year. However, an official confirmation of the marriage news from the actor is yet awaited. Take a look at the post below:

As per Bollywood Life, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi reportedly met each other last year and fell head over heels in love. Just one year after dating each other, now the couple has decided to get hitched. Not much about Vaibhav Rekhi is known, except that he is a Mumbai-based businessman.

Dia was earlier married to long-time business partner Sahil Sangha. The ex-couple became engaged with each other in April 2014 and six months later the duo tied the knot at Sahil’s farmhouse located at Chattarpur. However, after staying married for five years, the couple announced their separation in August 2019. At the time of separation, Dia released a statement on Twitter.

She said, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other”.

"We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter," added Dia Mirza. Take a look at it below:

On the professional front, the actor was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Thappad. She is now gearing up for the release of Telugu action-thriller Wild Dog. Helmed by Ashishor Solomon, the film also features Nagarjuna and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

