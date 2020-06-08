Dia Mirza Shares Heartfelt Post, Asks People To Remain 'true To Nature' In Bad Times

An environmentalist and a wildlife lover, Dia Mirza is often seen sharing pictures and videos of the same to spread awareness and positivity on social media. Recently, the actress shared a picture of flowers along with a beautiful message. She compared the flowers with people in the pandemic and wrote that just like they withstand the strong weather conditions, one should always seek inspiration from them.

Dia Mirza spreads positivity with a post

The Thappad actress shared the beautiful message on her Twitter handle along with the pictures of the flowers. Dia compared the flowers with humans and wrote that just like these flowers are withstanding the strong winds and heavy rains, people should seek inspiration from them and realize that no matter how turbulent the times maybe, one should remain true to nature. She also asked people to offer love and beauty to nature in whatever way they can.

These flowers have been withstanding the strong winds and heavy rains. Looking at them every day and reminded that however turbulent our times may be, so long as we can remain true to our ‘nature’ we will offer love and beauty... #MondayMotivation #StayStrong #ForNature pic.twitter.com/rvsp11deN6 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 8, 2020

Several fans of the actress praised her post and mentioned how they are a source of inspiration and motivation for all. One of the users wrote that nature is the reason behind the creation and destruction of all humans. People should be protected against nature and provide the utmost love and tender care. Another user called his post with his role in the film Thappad as “strong” and “beautiful.” A third user tried to spread positivity and wrote that the turbulent times will pass if all collectively will stay strong. Another user applauded Dia for her brilliant analogy and wrote that though flowers and plants look fragile, yet they withstand harsh weather. Similarly, he commented that humble humans can pass any difficulty easily.

They smell like your movies. — Rohit Kumar Pant (@RohitKumarPant2) June 8, 2020

Nature is the reason of our creation and destruction also...so be protective towards nature..love and care everything that natrure provide us..#ForNature. — Jayashree Behera (@Jayashr05054740) June 8, 2020

Strong and beautiful similar to the role you played #Thappad. — Gopal Das (@GopaldDas) June 8, 2020

Turbulent times will pass , if we stay stong we can overcome any turbulence 🙂 — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) June 8, 2020



Sometime back, ahead of World Environment Day, Dia Mirza joined the OneWishForTheEarth campaign and expressed her 'one wish' for the environment. Dia Mirza joined Bhumi Pednekar’s campaign as she shared her video on her social media platform. In the video, Dia is seen wearing a pretty ethnic suit. In the clip, she says, “My one wish for the planet is that all human beings recognize how deeply connected our lives, our health, our wellbeing, our peace, our progress, and prosperity is with nature."



Dia Mirza further says, "Nature performs invaluable services. The food we eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe, the climate that makes our planet inhabitable. All of this is provided to us by nature. By becoming more aware and more compassionate towards the way we treat our natural environment we can make a big difference. I am a climate warrior, are you?"

(Image credit: Dia Mirza/ Instagram)

