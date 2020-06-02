Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan donate PPE kits to frontline workers amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood stars have been doing their bit to help the people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Dia Mirza and Vidya Balan who have been trying their best to help the community amid the outbreak donated PPE kits to frontline workers in King Edward Memorial Hospital Mumbai and Gandhi Hospital in Bhopal respectively. The two shared a post on social media and thanked people for their generous contributions towards the same.

Dia Mirza & Vidya Balan dontes PPE kits

Dia took to her Twitter handle and shared two pictures of the boxes with her name on it along with the name of the hospital. While sharing the pictures, the Sanju actress thanked all her fans and people who stepped up and contributed for a good cause. Apart from Dia, Bollywood’s versatile actress Vidya Balan also shared pictures on her Instagram handles showing the big boxes of top-grade PPE gear to all the frontline staff at the Gandhi Hospital in Bhopal.

Read: Vidya Balan Hails BMC Sanitation Workers For Cleaning Mumbai Beaches, Shares Video

Read: Dia Mirza Shares 'Thappad' BTS Pics; Says 'Shivani Will Always Be A Cherished Experience'

A BIG thank you to all you generous and kind people ❤️😊🙏🏽



Over 500 PPE kits ready for dispatch for our #CovidWarriors at KEM Hospital Mumbai.

If you’d like to contribute to keep our medicos safe, pls go to this link https://t.co/m1Q6sfhFz0#UnitedForHumanity pic.twitter.com/VII8nLfgvc — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 1, 2020



While captioning the post, Vidya thanked all the beautiful people for their large-heartedness and generosity while making contributions. At last, Vidya mentioned that she will be delighted to mention the names of the people who are making their contributions or a video shout out or even a video conference call as a token of her sincere thanks.



This is not the first time that the Dirty Picture actress has extended her hand of support. Earlier, On May 3, 2020, Vidya Balan took to her official social media handles and posted several photos where fans can see that workers are loading huge boxes on a truck. These boxes contain PPE kits that are very necessary for doctors and other health professionals to fight off the COVID-19 outbreak. She has helped to donate over 2000 PPE kits. All these kits went to Kasturba hospital. Vidya Balan said, "First batch of the 2000 PPE kits donated by you all is being loaded at the plant in Delhi on its way to Kasturba hospital. Thank you so much for your generous donations and God bless you with a million times over of the best blessings life has to offer.''

Read: Dia Mirza Shares Poetry By An Odisha Girl To Raise Awareness About Menstruation

Read: Vidya Balan Donates 2000 PPE Kits To Kasturba Hospital Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.