Dia Mirza Reacts To Nelson Mandela Foundation's Praise, Feels 'humbled & Inspired'

Nelson Mandela Foundation recently lauded a strong supporter of wildlife and an environmentalist, actor Dia Mirza on Twitter. Reacting to the same, Dia Mirza said, "I feel humbled and inspired to continue to work towards building a more sustainable world for all people." She further added, "Nelson Mandela’s non-violent and peaceful approach (much like Mahatma Gandhi’s) in the freedom movement deeply inspires me. His values and virtues are ones we can all aspire for". Read further to know more.

Dia Mirza's response to Nelson Mandela's praise

On August 24, Monday, Nelson Mandela Foundation Twitter handle penned that Dia Mirza's work in the field of nature conservation and vulnerable children protection programs continues to inspire many around the world. Overwhelmed by the words, the actor took to her Twitter handle and expressed her happiness over the same. She wrote, "This is so kind. And means so much Thank you". Dia Mirza also mentioned in her tweet that she has always admired the work done by Nelson’s late son Madiba Thembekile Mandela. Check out Dia Mirza's Twitter post.

This is so kind. And means so much 🙏🏻 Thank you. Have always admired Madiba and this is truly special @NelsonMandela 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/LJMbqIkBHt — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 24, 2020

Nelson Mandela Foundation's encouraging and appreciating tweet was special for Dia Mirza. Talking about her inspiring philanthropic work, she said, "now more than ever before we must learn to engage, build and work towards accomplishing shared goals peacefully and through partnerships". Following quotes penned by Nelson Mandela has always empowered and strengthened Dia Mirza.

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

- Nelson Mandela

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

- Nelson Mandela

Fans and followers of Dia Mirza have gone gaga after reading the appreciation post on Nelson Mandela's Twitter. One of the users wrote that "Dia Mirza is the beautiful and courageous woman who has been contributing to fight poverty, protect the environment, support women and children in rural areas. You are the light, role model, and real-life example of hope for the better and kinder world". Another user congratulated the actor and asked her to keep inspiring millions of people with her work.

Beautiful work by beautiful people . Congratulations Dia !. We need more of you to save our beautiful planet. — Seema (@Seema55836111) August 24, 2020

