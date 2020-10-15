Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza To Host 'Bharat Ke Mahaveer' To Celebrate 'selfless COVID-19 Heroes'

The relentless services and duties offered by the corona warriors amid the pandemic is something that the citizens can never forget. With an initiative to salute the unsung selfless heroes who went out of their way to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic, actors Sonu Sood and Dia Mirza have partnered with Niti Aayog, United Nations India, and Discovery for the three-part series, which will share the stories of 12 COVID warriors.

Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza to host 'Bharat Ke Mahaveer'

Actress Dia Mirza, who is UN Secretary-General’s SDG Advocate, and Sonu Sood, who was recently conferred the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Government of Punjab for his efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be hosting the show. Sonu Sood shared a tweet while informing about the project and wrote that it gives him immense pleasure and happiness to partner with three major organizations for a nationwide campaign ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’ to celebrate the COVID-19 heroes. The actor further wrote, “These heroes deserve to be heard and recognized. I am honoured to stand with them and by them.”

I am delighted to partner with @NITIAayog @UNinIndia, @DiscoveryIN & @deespeak for #BharatKeMahaveer - a nationwide campaign to celebrate India's selfless #COVID19 heroes.



These heroes deserve to be heard and recognized. I am honoured to stand with them and by them.



Tune in! pic.twitter.com/enLeOmDxPP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 15, 2020

The official Twitter handle of NITI Aayog informed that as a part of the campaign, “12 exceptional stories of kindness, humanity & courage” shown by people at a time of the Covid-19 crisis, will be shown to the viewers in November. Apart from sharing the news, the official handle also shared a small video, giving a glimpse of the entire project. In the video, Sonu Sood and Dia Mirza talk about the exemplary work done by the COVID-19 warriors towards the nation and people. The video showed certain segments where certain people like cleaners, auto drivers, policemen, doctors, food donation camps organizers were the ones highlighted and applauded for their relentless work.

झुकें तेरे आगे सर, करे तुम्हे सलाम 🇮🇳#NITIAayog, in partnership with @UNinIndia & @DiscoveryIN, are proud to present #BharatKeMahaveer - a nationwide campaign to celebrate India’s #COVID19 heroes.



12 exceptional stories of kindness, humanity & courage. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/rXCny2kqMG — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) October 15, 2020

About 'Bharat Ke Mahaveer' initiative

'Bharat Ke Mahaveer' will celebrate the luminous stories of solidarity - where, whether through food distribution, providing medical care, donating their life savings, or feeding a stray animal, the country, and its people of all ages to date has shown a strong sense of togetherness in times of crisis. The UN Ambassador of Goodwill, Dia Mirza who will co-host the show, told news agency ANI,

"Over the past few months, India has shown the world that when people come together, they can overcome any adversity. Instead of self-interest, we have seen an outpouring of solidarity during the pandemic. People are banding together to spread love, compassion, and positivity through their actions, thereby ensuring that the most vulnerable are not left behind. I am proud to call myself an Indian and proud to be part of this excellent initiative"

