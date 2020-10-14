Dia Mirza Mourns Death Of Uttarakhand Artist Who Taught People How To Make Didgeridoo

Didgeridoo maker Mukesh Dhiman who has been making the wind-based musical instruments for 40 years, breathed his last sometime back, was paid tribute by actress Dia Mirza. The UN Ambassador for Goodwill actress penned a post on Twitter while mourning the loss of the Didgeridoo maker and player, who has so far taught the art to over 400 Israelis at his studio named Jungle Vibes.

Dia Mirza mourns demise of Didgeridoo maker Mukesh Dhiman

In the post, the actress recalled one of her old interaction with him during the event, Ganga: The Soul Of India. Dia confessed that Mukeshji is someone she will never forget. She further called him a “remarkable human being” and a kind, gentle soul for carrying forward the art of making Didgeridoo. Dia also wrote that Mukesh never locked the door to his home and taught people how to make the Didgeridoo, an art which he earned from an Australian whom he had met accidentally while he used to work as a carpenter.

Read: Dia Mirza Pens Condolence Message On Ajay Devgn's Cousin, Director Anil Devgan's Demise

Read: Dia Mirza Responds To Alleged Drug Link, Calls It, 'false And Baseless'; Read Statement

Claimed to be the oldest musical instrument of the world, Didgeridoo is made by hollowing a tree limb or trunk and traditionally played by the Australian aborigines. Dhiman’s studio located in the picturesque town of Rishikesh is frequented by his admirers from various countries. But, the maximum number of his admirers is from Israel, with whom he believes there is a special bond.

Earlier, during his interview with Hindustan Times, Dhiman spoke about the craft and how it is gaining popularity in Israel as more Israeli’s are learning the art from him. Talking about the same, he said that playing Didgeridoo is getting a lot of attraction in Israel to such an extent that people are now organizing a Didgeridoo festival there for the last 12 years. He also said then that he feels great and happy to hear stories from his foreign friends who learn the art from him.

On the professional front, Dia Mirza will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's directorial series Moghul. The historical drama, featuring Dia Mirza, Ronit Roy, and Shabana Azmi in the lead, will trace the rise and fall of the Mughal empire. The series will reportedly premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Besides this, there have been rumours that she has been roped in for Nagarjuna’s next movie named Wild Dog. However, the actress and the makers of the film are yet to release an official statement regarding the same.

Read: International Day Of Peace: Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza Extend Wishes

Read: Dia Mirza Excited To Watch 'Nations United', Says 'hugely Important Film To Watch'

(Image credit: Dia Mirza/ Istagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.