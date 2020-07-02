Dia Mirza's Throwback Thursday Picture Is The Most Adorable Thing On The Internet Today

Dia Mirza recently took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback from the time she was just a kid. The picture also features two of her sisters, who can be seen lovingly hugging the little version of the actor. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans and followers as they love the innocent yet troublemaker look on the little girl’s face.

Dia Mirza’s throwback picture

Dia Mirza has lately been keeping her fans and followers entertained through various throwback and informative social media posts. The actor recently posted an adorable throwback picture on her official Instagram handle. In the pictures posted, she can be seen sitting between two of her sisters. She is being tightly hugged by her sisters while the picture is being taken. Dia Mirza can be spotted with short hair and an adorable smile on her face, in this childhood picture.

People in the comments section can be seen pointing out how the little girl has a mischievous yet innocent look on her face. They are showering a lot of love on the picture through heartfelt words. In the caption for the post, actor Dia Mirza has written that the motive of this picture is to highlight the concept and quality of sisterhood. She has put up the picture as a part of the ‘Throwback Thursday’ segment as mentioned in the hashtags. Have a look at the throwback picture on Dia Mirza’s Instagram here.

Dia Mirza had previously used her social media platform to thank the doctors who have been working tirelessly in such difficult times. On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, a number of leading actors like Vidya Balan, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha and many more, came together to thank the frontline warriors who play a crucial role in curbing the Coronavirus pandemic. She also put up a little note where she expressed her gratefulness towards these workers while also tagging them with the word ‘heroes’. She also spoke about how they have been protecting and saving the people, through this note in the caption. Have a look at the video created by the leading actors of Bollywood, here.

Image Courtesy: Dia Mirza Instagram

