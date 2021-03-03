Dia Mirza Spotted With Husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s Daughter For The First Time After Marriage

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza recently tied the knot with her businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends of the couple including Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira. On March 3, Dia Mirza was spotted in Bandra with Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter for the first time after marriage. Take a look.

Dia Mirza spotted along with Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter

The pictures of Dia and Samaira started making rounds on the internet after the clips were released by the paparazzi on social media. Dia Mirza's husband, Vaibhav is a Mumbai-based businessman, associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He was earlier married to the popular yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi and has a daughter named Samaira. Here are a few snippets of Dia and Samaira in a car, greeting the photographers.

Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira walks Dia Mirza down the aisle

The last time when Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira was seen along with Dia Mirza was during the day of the wedding. Samaira accompanied Dia while she was walking down the aisle. She held a board in her hand which read, “Papa’s Girls”. Several people from Dia's family can also be seen accompanying her as she walked down the aisle. Check out the video clip from Dia Mirza's wedding where Dia Mirza could be seen in a bright red saree. She had a Hindu wedding ceremony, which was conducted by priestess Sheela Atta. The Sanju actor's decision of having a female priest at her wedding was lauded by many fans on social media.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They had gotten married in 2014, but parted aways in 2019 after five years of marriage. On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Thappad. She is now gearing up for the release of Telugu action-thriller Wild Dog. The movie is helmed by Ashishor Solomon and features Nagarjuna and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The movie is being produced by S. Niranjan and K. Anvesh, under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. The film is slated for April 2, 2021 release.

