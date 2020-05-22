International Day For Biological Diversity: Dia Mirza Urges People To Protect Biodiversity

An avid supporter of wildlife and an environmentalist, Bollywood star Dia Mirza urged citizens to collectively recognize life on earth on International Day for Biological Diversity. A balance that Dia Mirza has focused on in her conversations on environmental and wildlife conservation in the country. As an invisible virus engulfs the globe, Dia reiterates that so much of what is happening to mankind bears unmistakable ties with nature and the environment.

Dia Mirza urges people to recognise life on Earth amid pandemic

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of the Mother Earth and how it is home to a wide variety of species living on land and water. While captioning the picture and requesting people to step up and join hands to protect the biodiversity, she wrote, “This #BiodiversityDay let’s collectively recognize that all LIFE on Earth is connected. When we protect Biodiversity, we protect human health, peace, progress, culture, and all that secures our lives and wellbeing.”

This #BiodiversityDay let’s collectively recognise that all LIFE on Earth is connected 🌏 When we protect Biodiversity, we protect human health, peace, progress, culture and all that secures our lives and wellbeing. 🌳🐯🐝🦋🐛🐢🦁🐬🦧🐘🦏🦒🌴🌵🦥💧🌊 #ForPeopleForPlanet #SDGs pic.twitter.com/CvnjWkzxP2 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 22, 2020

As per reports, according to the United Nations, it has been estimated that around 25% of all animal and plant species are threatened with extinction globally. The International Day for Biological Diversity is an effort and way to create conversations on the importance of biodiversity and draw attention to the biodiversity loss we are faced with. As the entire world is struggling to defeat the global pandemic, this day and its theme emphasize hope, solidarity, and the importance of working together at all levels to build a future of life in harmony with nature.

According to the official website of the UN, the theme of the day this year ‘Our solutions are in nature’ will cover 3 essential topics during the week leading up to the observance. On May 18 it will cover the importance of knowledge and science; May 19-21 will raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity; and finally, the day of the observance will issue a call to action. While there is a growing recognition that biological diversity is a global asset of tremendous value to future generations, the number of species is being significantly reduced by certain human activities.

