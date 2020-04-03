The Debate
Dia Mirza Reads 'The Giving Tree' & Spreads The Word About 'save With Stories' Initiative

Bollywood News

Dia Mirza shared a post about the save with stories initiative, where she read out a short story and asked fans to donate to 'Save the Children' foundation

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai
dia mirza

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the 'Save the Children' foundation has started a new online trend called 'save with stories' initiative to support kids who are negatively affected by the Coronavirus lockdown. Even several Bollywood celebs, like Dia Mirza and Soha Ali Khan, recently took to social media to join in on the trend and support children across the globe.  

Dia Mirza and Soha Ali Khan join the 'save with stories initiative' to help kids all over the globe

Save the Children foundation is currently busy amassing funds for marginalized kids across the globe. To find more support for their cause, the foundation recently started the 'save with stories' initiative. To partake in this initiative, a person first has to donate to Save the Children. They then have to share their favourite children stories on social media and ask others to do the same. 

Several Hollywood celebs have already shared their childhood stories and have provided support and funds for children. Now, multiple Bollywood celebs have also joined in by sharing their favourite stories to promote the 'save with stories' initiative. Actor Dia Mirza recently took to social media to post a video where she read the story, The Giving Tree.

Dia Mirza then informed her followers about the 'save with stories initiative' and asked them to donate to Save the Children foundation. She also nominated several other celebs for the initiative, such as Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, and Bipasha Basu. Similarly, Soha Ali Khan read the story Someday on her social media page and requested her fans to show their support for marginalized kids around the world. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

