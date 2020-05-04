Vidya Balan Donates 2000 PPE Kits To Kasturba Hospital Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Vidya Balan has been trying her best to help the community amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She has been raising funds to help those who have been hit by the pandemic as well as the health professionals who are trying their best to save lives and eradicate the outbreak of coronavirus. Read more to know how Balan has donated over 2000 PPE kits:

Vidya Balan donates PPE kits to health professionals:

On May 3, 2020, Vidya Balan took to her official social media handles and posted several photos where fans can see that workers are loading huge boxes on a truck. These boxes contain PPE kits that are very necessary for doctors and other health professionals to fight off the COVID-19 outbreak. She has helped to donate over 2000 PPE kits. All these kits went to Kasturba hospital.

Vidya Balan said, "First batch of the 2000 PPE kits donated by you all is being loaded at the plant in Delhi on its way to Kasturba hospital. Thank you so much for your generous donations and God bless you with a million times over of the best blessings life has to offer.'' Here is the post by Vidya Balan:

On April 26, 2020, she had stated that she is very thankful for the generous donations she has received from all over the world. She also stated that she has received over 2500 kits which cost over ₹16 lakh within a few hours. Balan expressed her gratitude towards everyone who is actively helping the community. She also asked for more donations as every kit will save several lives.

