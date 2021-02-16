Dia Mirza Walks Down The Aisle, Accompanied By Vaibhav Rekhi's Daughter; Watch

The past few months have seen quite a few film celebrities getting hitched; the latest is Dia Mirza. The actor has kept her marriage ceremony with husband Vaibhav Rekhi a low-key event and hidden from the limelight. However, a video has gone viral on social media which shows Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter walking her down the aisle, even as her friends and family celebrate. Have a look at the viral video that shows the warm moment, along with other interesting details of her wedding.

Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira walks Dia Mirza down the aisle

A video of the moment when Dia walks down the aisle to get married has gone viral on social media and even though it is short, it gives a glimpse of a significant moment from the ceremony. Several people from her family accompanied Dia as she walked down the aisle with a smile on her face. While many visuals from the video were appealing, a rather heartfelt moment was captured on camera, as Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira herself accompanied Dia in her walk down the aisle. She also held a board which reads, “Papa’s Girls”.

The family of the actor rallied around Dia as she walked, and camera men were seen constantly taking positions to capture shots from the best angles. Dia herself seemed to be enjoying the moment to the fullest, as Samaira sincerely accompanied her with the special message. She was also accompanied by other children who were all assigned specific tasks from the ceremony. While the visuals from the rest of the ceremony have been kept tightly hidden from the cameras.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They had gotten married back in 2014, but divorced each other in 2019, after five years of marriage. She has now tied the knot once more after two years of her divorce from Sangha. Dia Mirza had a long run in films after her Hindi films debut in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She has also worked in other hit films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dus and many more.

