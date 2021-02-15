Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Net Worth As They Get Ready To Welcome Their Second Child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018 and are soon expecting their second child. Harry and Meghan both are members of the British royal family. Harry and Meghan's second child will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10th or 11th great-grandchild depending on whether the baby arrives before or after Zara Tindall's baby, who is also due in 2021. Read ahead to know more about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's net worth.

Prince Harry's net worth

According to www.harpersbazaar.com, the royal family is collectively worth billions of dollars, but Prince Harry’s portion of the wealth is approximately $25 million. Most of Harry’s income is from the inheritance he received from his mother. He also got paid for serving in the Air Force. According to Forbes, Princess Diana passed down $10 million to her sons, which they received as annual dividends worth about $450,000 per year. They received the full sums when they turned 30. Harry's income also stems from the Duchy of Cornwall, which is where their father, Prince Charles earns his money.

Meghan Markle's net worth

According to Forbes, Meghan's net worth is $2.2 million. Meghan Markle's income came from earnings from acting on the USA television show Suits. She earned an estimated average of $57,500 per episode. Before marrying Harry, she also appeared in movies like Remember Me and ran her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s net worth

As a couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's net worth is higher. Their combined wealth is between $50 million and $75 million. The Duke and Duchess also create podcasts on Spotify, and the deal is about $75 million for the first three years.

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they would be leaving the royal family and officially stepped down on March 31, 2020. The couple moved to the United States and bought a home in California for $14.7 million, which came with five acres of land, a tennis court, and a swimming pool. According to DW, they had to give back 2.4 million pounds, or $3.1 million, upon exiting the royal life.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s net worth, and other details about them are sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

