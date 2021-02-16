Elli AvrRam Dances To 'I Like It' In Her New Video, Fans Gush Over Her Moves

Elli AvrRam recently shared a new video on her Instagram handle where she is dancing to the beats of a popular song and absolutely stunning. Based in Mumbai and known for her role in Bollywood film Micky Virus, Elli AvrRam rose to prominence after she participated in the Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Elli has appeared in a number of films over the course of her career in minor roles and has appeared in quite a few web series as well.

Elli AvrRam shared a video on Instagram recently in which the actress can be seen dancing along with two others to Cardi B's song, I Like It. Elli AvrRam's dance moves in the video are flawless; the actress' dance is generally liked by critics and audiences alike as is evident by the number of songs she's performed in films. In the video, Elli can be seen wearing a black full sleeve crop top and blue shorts. She shared the video with the caption, "Gotta dance soon again @shaziasamji x #dance #home #chill #fun #throwback #vibes". Take a look at the video below.

Elli AvrRam's videos; fans react

Elli AvrRam's videos often receive much love from her adoring fans. Many of Elli's fans commented with heart and fire emojis on the video while other fans complimented her dance skills and wrote "wow moves" and "i love your dance". One fan even wrote about how Elli is the most beautiful woman in the world. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Elli AvrRam's Instagram and more

Elli AvrRam's Instagram account is a popular handle since the actress is always uploading new photos and videos of herself, her upcoming projects, her dance covers and much more. The actress enjoys a following of 4.1 million on Instagram. Elli AvrRam's dance moves will next be seen in a song in the upcoming film Roohi Afzana, in which the actress is all set to appear. Elli has also danced in several numbers in many films including the song Chamma Chamma from the movie Fraud Saiyaan. Take a look at another one of Elli's videos on Instagram in which she performs another dance number.

