'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' Sequel On The Way? R Madhavan & Dia Mirza Spill The Beans

In her latest Instagram live #DownToEarthWithDee, Dia Mirza had a chat with her first co-star R Madhavan. While introducing him, she said, “Maddy is very special. Along with being an amazing artist, he is an incredible human being with whom I share a strong love for nature.” Dia Mirza and R Madhavan were featured in the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Talking about the sequel, the duo said, “We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best. There is something so special about Reena and Maddy and I think there were innocence and honesty we shared in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein that resonates so deeply with everyone even today. We wouldn’t want to dilute that in any way.” Dia Mirza also mentioned that she is known to the fact that people have been dying to see them on-screen as it has been over 19-years. However, she mentioned that she feels overwhelmed with the way people still connect with the dialogues and songs of their movie.

Furthermore, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan talked about Madhavan’s native place Jamshedpur. He said, “When you’re in a small town, one of the things that you become part of is nature - the geography of the place, the flora and fauna, it all becomes part of your upbringing. You learn to respect things depending on how people around you react to it. You are aware of everybody and everything around you, unlike in a big metropolis.” The duo also cherished good memories of their childhood experience. Talking about R Madhavan’s love for plants and animals, Dia Mirza mentioned about his urban farm at his home and how he has inspired several people to follow his footsteps and lead a healthier lifestyle.

R Madhavan said, “I think the COVID-19 era has made everybody take a deeper look at themselves, more than anything else. A lot of priorities are becoming clearer as we go along, and I think one of the things that everybody is realising is how important it is to be in touch with who you really are, what really makes sense”. He added that undoubtedly, it doesn’t matter which community or religion you belong to because eventually, you have to be one with nature to be at peace. R Madhavan wrapped up the conversation saying, “It’s going to be a very changed world when we all get out there and we’re all going to come from a place of stress, insecurities and fears. One thing that is necessary and most welcome is an abundance of compassion and understanding.”

