Dia Mirza Lists Simple Steps To Ensure Accuracy And Curb Misinformation, Watch Video

Amid coronavirus, a lot of misinformation about the deadly virus is doing rounds on the Internet. Actress Dia Mirza shared a video on social media in order to spread awareness about the misinformation regarding the pandemic. The actress guided her fans with certain ways and simple steps that people can adopt to avoid spreading misinformation. Dia wrote that this will help in maintaining accuracy and egitimacy.

Dia Mirza's guide to avoid spreading misinformation

Dia shared the video on Twitter where she explained how misinformation is overpowering the internet, especially regarding the deadly Coronavius pandemic. In the clip, she said, “In today’s time credible information can make a big difference. The coronavirus is a big concern for all of us. We all are worried about our families and friends. But when I find information about the virus, I pause before sharing because misinformation is harmful.”



There’s a lot of misinformation that gets shared across platforms, particularly during #COVID19. Here are a few simple steps to ensure that we maintain accuracy & legitimacy. #TakeCareBeforeYouShare #TogetherAgainstCOVID19 #Verified @UN @SDGAdvocates pic.twitter.com/Rgj4nRy1SK — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 7, 2020

The actress listed some of the ways which she adopts before forwarding any information on social media. Adding she said, “Firstly, I check the source of the information. You should know the source and trust it. Secondly, check the date of the information. Maybe the information can be old. Thirdly, stop to think that it could be fake news, and most importantly it is important to verify the information.”At last, Dia concluded the video and said, “Let's be more responsible. Pause and take care before you share.”

This is not the first time that the actress has taken to her social media handle and spread information on the pandemic. Amid the lockdown, Dia was quite active on her social media while disseminating information about the pandemic. Sometime back, the actress shared a picture of flowers along with a beautiful message on her social media. The Thappad actress shared the beautiful message on her Twitter handle along with the pictures of the flowers. Dia compared the flowers with humans and wrote that just like these flowers are withstanding the strong winds and heavy rains, people should seek inspiration from them and realize that no matter how turbulent the times maybe, one should remain true to nature. She also asked people to offer love and beauty to nature in whatever way they can.

