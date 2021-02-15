Monika Panwar Shares First Look From Her Next Film 'Dukaan', Calls It A 'precious Project'

On Monday morning, actor Monika Panwar took to Instagram and announced her upcoming outing titled Dukaan. Along with this, she also unveiled her first look poster from the movie. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Mai Tumhare Bacche Ki Maa Banne Wali Hu!" which translates to, "I'm going to be the mother of your child." In the poster, Monika looked fierce but her expression also had a twist as she bit a part of her dupatta with her teeth.

She flaunted her huge baby bump that had a barcode stuck on it. "Paid and delivered" was the statement on the poster. Monika Panwar further wrote, "My next precious project Dukaan with my favourite writer and director duo Siddharth-Garima." She added, "Dukaan khuli gayi che," which meant, "The shop has now opened." As per her hashtags, the movie follows the story of surrogacy. The film is all set to release in 2022.

Monika shares her first look from Dukaan

Also Read | 'Kuch Toh Hai' Feb 13 Written Update: Rehaan Learns About Powers, Locks Horns With Priya

However, Dukaan's release date is not yet announced. The movie will be produced under the banner of Kalamkaar Picture Productions. Monika Panwar's Instagram post was flooded with comments as her followers went on to congratulate her for the same. A user wrote, "Wow, such a brilliant concept", whereas another fan penned, "Looks so interesting".

Also Read | Eijaz Khan Admits To Having 'small' Fight With Pavitra Punia, See Latter's Cute Response

This year in January, Monika was roped in for the show, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega, alongside an ensemble cast of Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Aksha Pardasany, Amit Sial, among others. The synopsis of the show on Netflix read, "A group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme- and a cop wants to fight it." The 10-episodic series garnered rave reviews from the audience. Take a look at the trailer below.

In August 2020, Monika penned a heartfelt note for her Jamtara co-star, Sparsh Shrivastava, on the occasion of the latter's birthday. She shared two stills from the series and went on to call him her "bestest c-star". She added, "Gudiya(v.o)-Bhagwan or Netflix wale tumhe lambi umar de," which translates to, "May Gudiya, God and Netflix give you a long life."

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Dubbing For 'Radhe Shyam', Reveals Teaser Release Date

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Digs Out Wedding Pic With Gautam On Valentine's Day, Pens Lovable Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.