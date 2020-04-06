The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ranveer Singh Loves Graphics & Comics And These Instagram Photos Are Proof

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is a lover of comics and graphic content and this can be seen in his Instagram account as the actor shares fan-art created by his followers.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has huge popularity and massive fanbase. During the release of Simbaa, many followers of Ranveer Singh created fan-arts for the actor. The actor even posted many on these on his Instagram account as a token of appreciation. His character of the funky policeman is painted in different avatar saving or helping those in need. One of his fans also created a Batman-inspired version of Simbaa comic which is posted on Ranveer Singh's Instagram. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read: #BTS To Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Brewing Romance On The Sets Of 'Ram Leela'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read: When Ranveer Singh Revealed 3 Things He Could Never Live Without; Read Details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read: Did You Know Ranveer Singh’s 'Kill Dil Has Beautiful Two-liners Penned By Gulzar?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read: When Ranveer Singh Talked About His Sartorial Choices Being Influenced By Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Best Dialogues From 'Gunday' That Are Worth Remembering

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Vaani Kapoor's Best Scenes From 'Befikre' That One Can't Get Over

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Songs That Are A Must-have In Your Playlist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Gully Boy which created a storm at the box office. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also cast Alia Bhatt. Ranveer Singh was supposed to appear in a cameo role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. However, the release of the movie got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He will also be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic, '83. Apart from this, Ranveer is also a part of the Takht cast, which is a multi-starrer period drama based on Aurangazeb's acquisition of the Mughal throne, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Loves Flaunting His Abs And These Pictures Are Proof

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Thinks Ranveer Singh Might Be A 'cat', Reason Will Make You Go LOL

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS