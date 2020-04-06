The Debate
Ranveer Singh Loves Flaunting His Abs And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is one of the most energetic actors in Bollywood. Here are some of his photos where he is seen flaunting his abs. Take a look at the pics.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the popular names in Bollywood. He has impressed his fans with his acting in various movies. The actor was last seen in the movie Gully Boy. The actor was lauded for his performance in the movie. The actor has also transformed his body for many movies like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Gunday. He has also posted his transformation pictures on his social media where he is seen flaunting his abs. Take a look at some of the pictures of the actor where he can be seen flaunting his abs. 

Ranveer Singh's photos

His look from the movie Gunday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

Ranveer Singh's Monday motivation photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

Ranveer Singh's throwback photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

A scene from the movie Gunday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh's stunning look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Monochrome picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh's "smug" photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

Behind the scenes from the movie Gunday 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

Ranveer Singh's photoshoot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

Transformation photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 

 

First Published:
