Diana Penty 'digs Into Some Serious Biryani Business'; Fans Ask Her To Eat With Hands

Bollywood actor Diana Penty gave her fans a glimpse of her lunch plans for Saturday afternoon on social media. On December 12, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her binging on delicious biryani. Sharing a series of pictures eating good food, Diana Penty wrote, "Digging into some serious Biryani business ðŸ˜‹". Take a look at Diana Penty's Instagram post.

Diana Penty digs into a bowl of biryani

In the Instagram post, Diana Penty shared three pictures of her with biryani. The actor was spotted in a bathrobe with her hair done in a perfect hairdo. In the first image, she was seen looking at the biryani quite seriously. In the second one, Diana Penty took some of the biryani in her plate. In the last picture, she was spotted hogging on the biryani. Diana Penty's Instagram caption read as "Digging into some serious Biryani business". Check out what Diana Penty's fans had to say about it.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Diana Penty were seen commenting on the actor's post. Other celebs were also spotted adding their reaction. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder commented on Diana Penty's photos. She wrote, "As good as mine?". One of the Instagram users added, "You are supposed to eat biryani with ur hands", while another commented, "Haha fully focused on Biryani". One of Diana's fans added, "Two spicy things in one frame !", while another commented, "Have you tried the delicacies of Lucknow yet". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Diana Penty Instagram Comment Section

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diana Penty was recently spotted in Goa with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo was busy shooting for their upcoming untitled project. Diana and Sidharth shared a couple of pictures from their trip together to Goa. On November 22, Diana Penty took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her flight. The image also features Sidharth Malhotra sitting on the aisle seat. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Flying in the time of COVID ft. @sidmalhotra". Take a look at Diana Penty's Instagram post.

