Diana Penty Shares Video Of Her 'goofing Around At Work', Fans Say 'why So Cute'

Diana Penty recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her latest work schedule. On October 28, Diana Penty took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her goofing around at work. Sharing a behind the scenes video on social media, the actor wrote, "Goofin’ around at work" with a nerdy emoticon. Take a look at Diana Penty's Instagram post.

Diana 'goofing around at work'

In this video, Diana Penty stunned in a floral dress that had long and balloon sleeves. Her hair was kept open with a curly hairdo. Diana Penty sported the black outfit with a pair of nude coloured pencil heels. In this video, the actor can be seen dancing and goofing around while shooting for her yet-to-be-revealed project.

She combined a couple of boomerangs to create this video. She can be seen doing the duck dance, playing with her dress, making hearts. Diana Penty posed against a white wall and a white table. A huge window's shadow was seen on the wall that enhanced the entire video.

Fans call Diana 'pretty'

Diana Penty's fans and followers showered the actor with praises and heart emojis in the comment section. One of her followers wrote, 'Wow so pretty girl and nice dancing', while another added, 'I've always â¤ï¸ed that 'cheerfulness' in you. There's a kind of innocence in it! ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™'. One of the users commented, 'So cute sweet gorgeous super duper awesome pretty beautiful elegant apsara queen'. Some more fans' comments include compliments like 'beautiful', 'crush', 'pretty, 'queen', 'barbie', and many more.

Image Credits - Diana Penty Instagram Comment Section

Recently, Diana Penty gave fans a glimpse of her 2 am cravings. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her making dosa. Diana Penty posted a time-lapse video of her making the dosa from scratch. She captioned the post as, ''When you have 2 am cravings and a DIY box of goodies from @ssubberman - time for dosaaaaaaaass ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜›". Towards the end, Diana had her dosa and chutneys readily served on a plate. Take a look at the Instagram post.

