Diana Penty Shares A Glimpse Of Her Birthday Celebration, Says 'had My Cake & Ate It Too'

Diana Penty turned 35 years old on November 2, Monday. She took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. Sharing a video-clip, Diana Penty wrote in her caption, "Had my cake and ate it too! #BirthdayFeels ðŸ¥³". As wishes were pouring in for the star, actors like Sonali Bendre and Vaani Kapoor dropped hearts for the Cocktail actor in the comment section. Take a look at Diana Penty's birthday celebration video.

Diana Penty turns 35

Also Read | Diana Penty shares video of her 'goofing around at work', fans say 'why so cute'

Diana Penty looked stunning in her birthday dress. She wore a short black dress that had pink floral design print. The outfit had full sleeves and was layered with a similar pattern cloth belt. Diana left her straight hair open. She sported a pair of black heels that looked chic on her birthday attire. For glam, she opted for simple nude makeup.

In the video clip, Diana Penty can be seen hiding behind a huge bouquet of birthday balloons. The balloons read "Happy Birthday", some of them also had Diana's name mentioned on them. The actor shakes her leg in the video on the song #Bday by Siya, Chris Brown, Sage the Gemini. Diana Penty did peek-a-boo and duck dance in the video.

In the caption, Diana Penty thanked all her fans for the warm wishes. She also shared that she had her birthday cake too. Diana Penty's Instagram caption read as "Had my cake and ate it too! #BirthdayFeels ðŸ¥³ Thank you for all your wishes ðŸ’• Sending the love right back ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•".

Also Read | Diana Penty gives peek into her '2 am cravings', says 'Time for Dosas'

Fans wish Diana Penty

Fans and celebrities were spotted wishing the actor on her birthday. One of Diana Penty's followers wished the star saying, "Happiest B'day DP. Have an amazing year ahead. Lots of love ðŸ˜˜ðŸ’–". Another fan added, "Happy Birthday!!ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‰âœ¨ðŸ’• Hope you had an amazing one!!". One of the users commented, "Happy, Happy, BirthdayðŸŽ‚ðŸ’ Dearest @dianapenty I wish you all the happiness in the world. Take Care, Lot's of luv, God bless you." Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Diana Penty's Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Diana Penty takes up the 10 seconds makeup challenge; says 'took two hours'

Also Read | Diana Penty thanks people for 'generous contribution' for policemen amid COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.